Inter Alia with Rosamund Pike to broadcast live to cinemas

The new play is from the team behind Prima Facie

National Theatre Live has announced that the upcoming production of Inter Alia will broadcast live to cinemas across the UK.

The piece reunites playwright Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin following the multi-award-winning Prima Facie, which will return next year on tour with Jodie Comer.

Described as “a searing examination of modern masculinity and motherhood”, it will be led by Oscar and BAFTA nominee Rosamund Pike, making her National Theatre debut.

You can find out more about the new play and its cast here.

Inter Alia will be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK on 4 September 2025. After that, it’ll be released in cinemas worldwide from 25 September 2025.

Miller commented: “Following the success of the National Theatre Live release of Prima Facie which has now been seen on the big screen by 1.4 million people – I’m thrilled to have Inter Alia broadcast to cinemas. I’ve witnessed firsthand how NT Live can not only reach but deeply connect with and impact audiences across the world, and I hope this play will do the same.”

In addition, National Theatre Live has confirmed that the Young Vic’s 2014 production of A Streetcar Named Desire starring Gillian Anderson and directed by Benedict Andrews will re-release to cinemas this summer. The Tennessee Williams classic will be available to watch from 5 June 2025.

Inter Alia plays on stage at the Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September 2025.