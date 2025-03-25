whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Inter Alia with Rosamund Pike to broadcast live to cinemas

The new play is from the team behind Prima Facie

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

25 March 2025

Inter Alia
Inter Alia artwork, provided by the National Theatre

National Theatre Live has announced that the upcoming production of Inter Alia will broadcast live to cinemas across the UK.

The piece reunites playwright Suzie Miller and director Justin Martin following the multi-award-winning Prima Facie, which will return next year on tour with Jodie Comer.

Described as “a searing examination of modern masculinity and motherhood”, it will be led by Oscar and BAFTA nominee Rosamund Pike, making her National Theatre debut.

You can find out more about the new play and its cast here.

Inter Alia will be broadcast live in cinemas across the UK on 4 September 2025. After that, it’ll be released in cinemas worldwide from 25 September 2025.

Miller commented: “Following the success of the National Theatre Live release of Prima Facie which has now been seen on the big screen by 1.4 million people – I’m thrilled to have Inter Alia broadcast to cinemas. I’ve witnessed firsthand how NT Live can not only reach but deeply connect with and impact audiences across the world, and I hope this play will do the same.”

In addition, National Theatre Live has confirmed that the Young Vic’s 2014 production of A Streetcar Named Desire starring Gillian Anderson and directed by Benedict Andrews will re-release to cinemas this summer. The Tennessee Williams classic will be available to watch from 5 June 2025.

Inter Alia plays on stage at the Lyttelton theatre from 10 July to 13 September 2025.

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Emma Kingston as Elphaba and Zizi Strallen as Glinda

Wicked releases a first listen to Emma Kingston and Zizi Strallen as Elphaba and Glinda

We have officially been changed for good.