Jodie Comer to star in Prima Facie UK and Ireland tour

The production is scheduled to launch in Richmond next January

Jodie Comer is set to return to her WhatsOnStage, Olivier and Tony Award-winning role in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie next year.

The new production will tour the UK and Ireland, beginning at the Richmond Theatre on 23 January 2026.

Comer commented: “It is a huge privilege to return to Prima Facie for one last time and take this important play on tour across the UK and Ireland. The resonance of Suzie Miller’s writing, both in London and New York, exceeded anything we could have imagined.

“I’m so thrilled to have the opportunity to get the team back together and take the production to theatres around the country, including my hometown of Liverpool. On a personal note, I can’t think of a better finale to what has been such an incredible and deeply rewarding chapter in my life.”

Miller added: “I couldn’t be more thrilled about the Prima Facie 2026 tour; this play has already achieved more than we all could have dreamed, and Jodie’s commitment to the story reaching so many new venues and communities means more people can be part of the conversation, and the solution.”

The one-woman drama, described as “an unforgettable moment of theatre” by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton during its original West End run, follows a criminal barrister named Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

Under the direction of Justin Martin, the creative team includes composer Rebecca Lucy Taylor aka Self Esteem, set and costume designer Miriam Buether, lighting designer Natasha Chivers, sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, video designer Willie Williams for Treatment Studio and voice coach Kate Godfrey. James Bierman serves as producer for Empire Street Productions.

The touring production will also continue Prima Facie‘s partnerships with charities such as the Schools Consent Project and Everyone’s Invited.

Following Richmond, the production will head to Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre (27 to 31 January), the Royal Lyceum Edinburgh (3 to 7 February), New Theatre Cardiff (10 to 14 February), Grand Opera House York (17 to 21 February), Theatre Royal Bath (24 to 28 February), Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (3 to 7 March), Birmingham Rep (10 to 14 March) and Liverpool Playhouse (17 to 21 March).

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, 25 March 2025.