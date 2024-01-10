Jodie Comer to narrate audiobook version of Prima Facie

It has been confirmed that Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) is to narrate an upcoming audiobook version of Prima Facie.

The star picked up both the WhatsOnStage and Olivier Award for her performance in the West End production, described as an “unforgettable moment of theatre” in Sarah Crompton’s 2022 review, and a Tony Award for the 2023 Broadway transfer. It was also screened in cinemas courtesy of National Theatre Live, becoming the highest-grossing event cinema release to date.

Playwright Suzie Miller’s one-woman play follows an accomplished criminal defense barrister named Tessa Ensler, who then falls victim to a sexual assault herself.

On her reprisal of the role, Comer commented: “It has been a joy to return to Tessa’s story while recording this audiobook. My hope is that it will reach the widest number of people, perhaps who weren’t able to see the play.”

Miller added: “I’m delighted that Jodie Comer is reprising the role of Tessa Ensler in the novel of Prima Facie. Her incomparable talent, passion and conviction were instrumental to making the play a success and I know she will bring the same dedication to storytelling to bring Tessa to life in the novel.”

Prima Facie is scheduled to be released by Penguin imprint Heinemann in audiobook, hardback and e-book form in March.