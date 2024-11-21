If/Then musical, starring Kerry Ellis, to be staged in West End concert

The Broadway musical comes from the creators of Next to Normal

Exclusive: Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey’s If/Then will come to the West End for one night only next February.

Originally premiering on Broadway in 2014, If/Then explores the impact of choices and chance through the story of Elizabeth, a 38-year-old city planner returning to New York after a divorce. Her story branches into two parallel paths, each showing how a single decision can shape an entirely different future.

Kerry Ellis will star as Elizabeth in the show, which is now primed to be staged for one night only on 10 February at the Savoy Theatre. She said today: “I am so excited to be involved in this wonderful project—what a dream! The music is stunning, and the story is extremely touching; experiencing it at the Savoy Theatre will be magical.

“Playing the role of Elizabeth, a strong, modern, working woman faced with everyday real-life choices and decisions that are universally relatable to audiences, is particularly thrilling. I cannot wait!”

Direction is by Bill Buckhurst (Sister Act, The Time Traveller’s Wife), with musical staging by Olivier Award nominee Alistair David (Kiss Me, Kate, Show Boat), and music direction by Michael England (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables). The production has casting by Pearson Casting.

Yorkey continued: “I’m thrilled that West End audiences will get to experience If/Then in concert. It’s a show and a set of songs that are very personal to Tom and me, and we’re honoured to have this group of fabulous singers bring them to life.”

You can watch a special performance of “Always Starting Over” from the show below:

The video production team is composed of director Thom Southerland, musical supervisor Michael England, director of photography and editor Ben Hewis, production designer James Turner, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, and sound designer Keegan Curran.

Kitt concluded: “If/Then is a very special and personal show, filled with some of my favourite songs that Brian and I have written together. I couldn’t be more thrilled that it will be having its UK concert debut with this phenomenal group of artists, led by the incredible Kerry Ellis.”

Tickets will be available for general sale starting 26 November, with pre-sale sign-ups open on the venue website from 10am.