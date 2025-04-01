Hot Mess musical, penned by 42 Balloons team, to run at Edinburgh Fringe

The show has been developed by the Birmingham venue over the last few years

Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Musical Theatre department will make its Edinburgh Fringe debut this summer with the world premiere of Hot Mess, an original musical about the climate crisis.

Created by Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote (the duo behind hit musical 42 Balloons), the production reimagines the relationship between Earth and Humanity as a romcom. It follows the highs and lows of their tumultuous partnership, spanning 200,000 years of technological progress and environmental decline. The show presents the climate crisis with humour, music and a focus on the complexities of human impact on the planet.

Godfrey and Coote said: “We are so thrilled that our musical Hot Mess will be making its world premiere at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer!

“The climate crisis is such an overwhelming issue, and talking about it can often feel really paralysing. We wanted to create a musical that reminds us of the urgency of this issue, but in a way that is also entertaining, relatable, and sometimes ridiculous.”

Hot Mess will premiere at the Pleasance Courtyard, which has also announced a series of further shows today including Theatre Re’s The Nature of Forgetting,Flamenco dance musical Lola and Annie Lareau’s new play Fuselage, about the bombing over Lockerbie.