Hadley Fraser to release new album – full details revealed

Westway Music and Neil O’Brien have announced full details for Hadley Fraser’s upcoming album Things That Come and Go.

Produced by Fraser and Donald L Anderson for Palm Haven Studios, with arrangements and co-production by Sam Young, the album will be released on CD and digital platforms on 7 February 2025.

The West End favourite is well-known for his musical roles, with credits ranging from Les Misérables and The Phantom of the Opera to City of Angels, Opening Night and Young Frankenstein. He has also appeared in a plethora of plays, most recently in the likes of The Lehman Trilogy, 2:22 A Ghost Story and The Antipodes.

Fraser commented: “Having made a career largely out of smashing music and speech together on stage and seeing what comes out, I had gone a little further and experimented with music and poetry on my last album (Lights around the Shore with pianist Will Butterworth) and was keen to do so again. Things That Come And Go is the result of my input into a larger project (called Odysseys) together with Don Anderson and the actor Jamie Thomas King. Odysseys as a whole will emerge in time, but we felt that the music could stand on its own two feet too. And so here it is, without the spoken word for now.

“I had worked with Sam Young before – only briefly – but I knew he was the person I wanted above all else to arrange these songs. Sam has a ridiculous ear, prodigious talent and attention to detail. But all that aside, he also makes songs feel like they were written yesterday. That’s not straightforward at all. He lifted the whole project up and is a wonderful human to boot. I hope you enjoy listening to the record as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Anderson added: “I wanted to create an audio experience where the comforting, encouraging, wise and heartfelt words of the ages were presented to tell the story of one’s shared life experiences and that these works were paired with more familiar songs that also combine to guide us through the ‘Odysseys’ of life. A happy result is the music-only version, presented here and known as Things That Come and Go.”

The track list is as follows: