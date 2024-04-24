Ghosts and Yonderland star Martha Howe-Douglas joins the cast of The Government Inspector

The new adaptation of the Nikolai Gogol classic begins performances at the Marylebone Theatre next month

Martha Howe-Douglas (Ghosts, Yonderland) has joined the cast for the upcoming revival of The Government Inspector.

Howe-Douglas will appear alongside her fellow Ghosts star, Kiell Smith-Bynoe, and Yonderland cast mate Dan Skinner, in Patrick Myles’ new adaptation of Nikolai Gogol’s satirical comedy. She will take on the role of Mrs Swashprattle, replacing previously announced Vicki Pepperdine, who has had to withdraw due to personal reasons.

She commented: “I am delighted to be joining the company of The Government Inspector – my first theatre role since 2003.”

Directed by Myles, the play is set in a small parochial town in late 19th century Britain, where corrupt local officials attempt to bribe a con man posing as a high-ranking government inspector with money, wine and women.

Starring alongside Howe-Douglas, Smith-Bynoe (as Percy Fopdoodle) and Skinner (as Governor Swashprattle) will be Peter Clements (The Incident Room) as Ivan Brabble, Chaya Gupta (Hansel and Gretel) as Miss Swashprattle, David Hartley (Measure for Measure) as Reverand Jargogle, Nigel Hastings (And Then Come The Night Jars) as Dr Mumpsimus, Christopher Hunter (Mr Selfridge) as Postmaster Cumberworld, Daniel Millar (The Pillowman) as Fudgel, Anna Savva (The Durrells) as Judge Woofit, Dan Starkey (Doctor Who) as Ivan Grubble and Alison Ward (NewsRevue) as Cyril/Marigold.

The production also features set and costume design by Melanie Jane Brookes, lighting design by Ric Mountjoy, sound design by Jamie Lu, and casting consultancy by Matilda James.

The Government Inspector runs at London’s Marylebone Theatre from 3 May until 15 June 2024, with a press night on Wednesday 8 May. Tickets are on sale below.