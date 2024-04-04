Full cast, including Jack Wolfe, announced for Spring Awakening anniversary concert

Complete casting has been confirmed for the 15th anniversary concert staging of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik’s multi-award-winning musical Spring Awakening.

The show, based on Frank Wedekind’s 1891 play of the same name, follows a group of teenagers, silenced and controlled by a censorious society, discovering a new world of feeling and freedom. Numbers include “Totally F**ked”, “Mama Who Bore Me” and “The Song of Purple Summer”.

The musical opened on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on 10 December 2006, starring Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and John Gallagher Jr. It won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Direction, Book, Score, and Featured Actor.

Afterward, it embarked on a North American tour in 2008. The production then opened in London at the Lyric Hammersmith on 23 January 2009, before transferring to the West End’s Novello Theatre in March of the same year. The musical was revived on Broadway in 2015 and in London in 2021.

The 2024 concert, celebrating the anniversary of the original London production, is set to take place on Sunday 2 June 2024 at the Victoria Palace Theatre (customarily the home of Hamilton). Tickets are on sale now.

As already revealed, returning cast members from the original West End production include Lucy May Barker (The Crucible) as Ilse, Natasha Barnes (Hex) as Anna, Harry McEntire (Andor) as Ernst, Hayley Gallivan (Wicked) as Martha, Evelyn Hoskins (Waitress) as Thea, Edward Judge (The Play That Goes Wrong) as Otto, Jamie Muscato (Moulin Rouge!) as Melchior, Jos Slovick (Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Georg and Charlotte Wakefield (The Great British Bake Off Musica) as Wendla. Other returning cast include Chris Barton (The Sound of Music), Natalie Garner, Mona Goodwin (Misfits), Gemma O’Duffy (Priscilla: Queen of the Desert) and Richard Southgate (The Dogs of War). Southgate will play the role of Hanschen, it can be revealed. Joining them will be WhatsOnStage Award-winner and Olivier Award nominee Jack Wolfe (Next to Normal, Shadow and Bone), playing the role of Moritz. Producers of the concert, Jack Maple and Hoskins said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the incredible Jack Wolfe, who blew audiences away in Next to Normal last year, is joining our reunion concert to play Moritz. His addition to the company sets up what we know is going to be an incredibly unique and emotional evening. “We’re also thrilled that original company member, Richard Southgate, one of the London production’s original swings is stepping up to take on the role of Hänschen. It really does promise to be a very special concert!”

They are joined by the entire returning original London band consisting of Huw Davies (Guitars), Don Richardson (Bass), Matthew Senior (Drums), Vicky Matthews (Cello), Charlie Brown (Violin/Guitar), Rachel Robson (Viola), under the musical direction of Nigel Lilley (Newsies, Next to Normal, The Witches).

This anniversary concert will also serve as a fundraiser honouring the memory of Imogen Kinchin. Kinchin was one of the original producers of Spring Awakening in 2009, guiding the show and its young cast to success.

She was diagnosed with stage IV Bowel Cancer in 2022, and sadly passed away late last month. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to support her three children.

Hoskins added: “Myself and the cast of Spring Awakening are so unbelievably saddened by the passing of Imogen. She helped shape our careers as young artists starting out in the industry and she continued to champion us. Every breath and word at the concert will be in her honour and memory.”

The concert will have direction by Jamie Armitage (Six) and musical direction by Lilley. It is produced by Jack Maple and Hoskins. Lighting design and production management are by Toby Darvill (Treason), with sound design by Paul Gatehouse (Mary Poppins) and original UK casting direction by Pippa Ailion.

For those interested in supporting Kinchin’s Fund, the donation link is here.