Faulty Towers dining show extends London run and announces further UK destinations

The experience continues its spell in central London

Alex Wood

13 September 2024

FAULT 1
Faulty Towers – The Dining Experience, © Rosie Powell

Thousands of new tickets have been released for Faulty Towers: The Dining Experience – as it heads into its 13th year in London’s West End.

The immersive comedy, which brings the iconic characters of Basil, Sybil, and Manuel to life in a dining setting, will continue its residency at the President Hotel in Bloomsbury from 9 January to 21 December 2025. The show will also add two additional performances per week starting 5 February 2025, bringing the total to seven performances each week, including new Wednesday and Sunday evening shows.

In addition to its London run, the show will also embark on a UK tour with spring residencies scheduled at voco Manchester from 13 to 23 February 2025, Novotel Bristol Centre from 27 February to 2 March 2025, Northampton Town Centre Hotel from 6 to 9 March 2025, Birmingham Council House from 11 to 16 March 2025, York Pavilion from 20 to 23 March 2025, and Royal Station Hotel in Newcastle from 25 to 30 March 2025.

Faulty Towers The Dining Experience first premiered in London in 2009 with a sold-out weekend in Covent Garden, followed by summer seasons, and its West End residency launched in 2012 at the Charing Cross Hotel. Since then, it has become the longest-running immersive show in the West End and the longest-running show based on a TV series.

The show has toured to over 43 countries and 1,000 venues, with more than one million people worldwide attending since its debut at the Ridges Hotel in Brisbane in 1997. It is created by Alison Pollard-Mansergh and Andrew Foreman (as a tribute to the hit series Fawlty Towers, but not penned by the makers of the show).

