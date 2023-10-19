Evening Standard Theatre Awards nominations announced including Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Marisha Wallace and more
The shortlist for the 2023 Evening Standard Theatre Awards has been unveiled.
The National Theatre leads the venue tally with eight nominations, featuring two nods each in the Best Actor and Best Play categories. Following closely is Islington’s 325-seat Almeida Theatre, boasting six nominations. This includes recognition in the Best Play category for Sam Holcroft’s A Mirror, and the Best Director category for Rebecca Frecknall, whose production of A Streetcar Named Desire has already picked up a number of awards.
Big names competing include Nicole Scherzinger, Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal, Sophie Okonedo, Patsy Ferran, Anjana Vasan and Marisha Wallace.
The Bridge Theatre’s Guys and Dolls garnered nominations in five separate categories, including Best Musical, Best Director, Best Design, Best Musical Performance, and Emerging Talent. Andrew Richardson, making his professional stage debut in the leading role of Sky Masterson in the show, secured a nomination in the Emerging Talent category.
The winners will be revealed on 19 November at a ceremony in London.
The full list is as follows:
Best Design
Bunny Christie, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Robert Jones, Dancing at Lughnasa, National Theatre
Georgia Lowe, The Good Person of Szechwan, Lyric Hammersmith (in a co-production with ETT and Sheffield Theatres)
Tom Pye, My Neighbour Totoro, Royal Shakespeare Company/Barbican Theatre
Charles Wintour Award for Most Promising Playwright
Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini, Sleepova, Bush Theatre
Kimber Lee, Untitled F*ck M*ss S**gon Play, Young Vic Theatre
Anoushka Lucas, Elephant, Bush Theatre
Isley Lynn, The Swell, Orange Tree Theatre
Emerging Talent
Andrew Richardson, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Taylor Russell, The Effect, National Theatre
Tatenda Shamiso, NO I.D, Royal Court
Jack Wolfe, Next to Normal, Donmar Warehouse
Milton Shulman Award for Best Director
Rebecca Frecknall, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Rupert Goold, Dear England, National Theatre
Nicholas Hytner, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Jamie Lloyd, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre
Best Musical
Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre (National Theatre and Various Productions present the Sheffield Theatres production)
A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre
Tammy Faye, Almeida Theatre
Best Musical Performance
Kyle Ramar Freeman, A Strange Loop, Barbican Theatre
Nicole Scherzinger, Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre
Charlie Stemp, Crazy For You, Gillian Lynne Theatre
Marisha Wallace, Guys and Dolls, Bridge Theatre
Best Actor
Paapa Essiedu, The Effect, National Theatre
Mark Gatiss, The Motive and the Cue, National Theatre
Paul Mescal, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Andrew Scott, Vanya, Duke of York’s Theatre
Natasha Richardson Award for Best Actress in association with Mithridate
Patsy Ferran, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Sophie Okonedo, Medea, @sohoplace
Rachael Stirling, Private Lives, Donmar Warehouse
Anjana Vasan, A Streetcar Named Desire, Almeida Theatre
Best Play
Dear England, James Graham, National Theatre
A Mirror, Sam Holcroft, Almeida Theatre
The Motive and the Cue, Jack Thorne, National Theatre
Retrograde, Ryan Calais Cameron, Kiln Theatre