Eureka Day at Nottingham Playhouse – review

Welcome to the brightly coloured world of the Eureka Day Elementary school; an institution that revels in its progressiveness, inclusivity, and community. Indeed, “community” is a word bandied around so often that you soon begin to question its very meaning. Perhaps that is the point of this whip-smart, intelligent and incisive work by Jonathan Spector. In an increasingly divided world, where does individualism end and collective responsibility begin?

The main action takes place in the library of a private school in Berkeley, California, at the start of the 2018 academic year. The Executive Committee is discussing the subject of a “drop-down menu”. This seemingly innocuous subject sets the scene for the thornier topics ahead. Don (Jonathan Coy) heads up proceedings and is joined by Suzanne (Jenna Russell), Eli (Matt Gavan), Meiko (Kirsty Rider), and newest member Carina (Adele James). The latter is there to ensure that the board do not get too “calcified” in their thinking, but as decision by consensus is the order of the day, what could possibly go wrong?

The answer is a mumps outbreak that brings into question the school’s vaccination policy. Loyalties are tested, relationships break down and parents are pitted one against the other, as the committee attempts to devise a workable solution to suit all.

Initially, the lead characters appear somewhat archetypal. Eli is the overgrown child, constantly fidgeting. Meiko sits quietly knitting. Carina is still finding her way. The amiable Don attempts to be the voice of reason, whilst Suzanne is manifestly the dominant force. Exquisitely played by Russell, she is the type of passive-aggressive personality we may recognise from our own lives; all honeyed tones and condescension embellished with self-righteous virtue-signalling. She is intensely irritating in such a convincing way that you hear the audience audibly groan as she asks Carina, “Are you able to articulate….?”

Yet, what begins as satire of the liberal Left and wokeness soon evolves into an exploration of deeper concerns that are rendered more germane in our post-Covid world. We are made to confront matters of social justice, implicit bias, and distrust of science, amongst others. Moreover, as cases of the mumps rise, we learn more of the characters’ backstories, leaving us questioning any snap judgements we may have made earlier.

If this all sounds too serious and weighty for comedy, just wait until you witness the online town-hall meeting. We are privy to both the reactions of the executive and the comments in the “chat” from other parents. The situation soon deteriorates as “keyboard warriors” weigh in, and Don hilariously tries to keep the peace. Special mention here to Leslie Kaufman, the emoji-loving online contributor who will have you laughing aloud.

It would be remiss not to mention set and costume design by Eleanor Field in her first mainstage venture at Nottingham Playhouse. The towering library contains a wealth of detail, including a plethora of children’s books (all suitably categorised), the ubiquitous red plastic chairs, and inspirational posters on the walls. The beautiful stained glass windows signal affluence, as do the characters’ carefully curated costumes, reminding us that this is a private school where money counts. The parents want the best for their children, but at what cost? In Eureka Day, there are no easy answers.