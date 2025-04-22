Nottingham Playhouse reveals its autumn/winter season into 2026

Nottingham Playhouse has revealed its final shows for 2025 and into the new year.

The new season includes the world premiere of a new play, a UK regional premiere, and the return of a favourite literary adaptation

To start, Maxine Peake will lead Caroline Bird’s (Red Ellen) new comedy The Last Stand of Mrs Mary Whitehouse. Described as being “wickedly funny”, the piece explores the enigma of Whitehouse and her infamous blasphemy trial against Gay News. You can find out more about the show here.

After that, the To Kill A Mockingbird tour will pass through Nottingham, from 7 to 18 October.

Jonathan Spector’s Eureka Day will then receive its UK regional premiere. Directed by James Grieve, the comedy sees friendships challenged when an outbreak of mumps reveals that not everyone is on board with the school’s vaccine policy. It’ll play from 25 October to 15 November 2025.

For Christmas, the Playhouse will be presenting Sleeping Beauty as its annual pantomime. The Neville Studio production for younger children is Joe Venable and Rob Gathercole’s The Little Mermaid, directed by Alessandra Davison (4 December 2025 to 3 January 2026).

After its world premiere in 2023, The Beekeeper of Aleppo will return to Nottingham Playhouse. Produced in association with UK Productions, Miranda Cromwell directs the adaptation of Christy Lefteri’s best-selling novel. It follows beekeeper Nuri and his wife Afra, who are forced by war to escape the beautiful Syrian city of Aleppo. It’ll play from 7 to 28 February 2026, with cast and creatives to be revealed.

Adam Penford, artistic director of Nottingham Playhouse, said: “Nottingham Playhouse has had an amazing year. From being named joint Theatre of the Year 2025 in The Stage Awards, to the 5 star reviewed Girls and Boys by Dennis Kelly starring local actor, Aisling Loftus, and the Olivier-nominated Animal Farm co-production with Leeds Playhouse and Stratford East. The news of Punch transferring simultaneously to the West End and Broadway in the autumn is a testament to the skill of the whole Nottingham Playhouse team.

He added: “Maxine Peake is one of my favourite actors and I’m excited to see her tackle the complex Mary Whitehouse, with the wonderful Sarah Frankcom directing and Caroline’s superb script. Eureka Day is one of the funniest plays I’ve seen in recent years, a biting satire and we’re delighted to have secured its UK regional premiere with a cracking team, led by director James Grieve.”

Tickets for the new season programme are now on sale to Playhouse Pass Members, with tickets on general sale from Friday, 2 May.