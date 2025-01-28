To Kill a Mockingbird to embark on major tour

The West End production will be visiting venues across the nation

To Kill a Mockingbird will be touring the nation later this year.

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I), Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s seminal text was seen in the West End in 2022, going on to run until the summer of 2023.

It was nominated for nine Tony Awards when it was first seen on Broadway, winning one.

Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, published in 1960, explores racial injustice in America and features one of the most iconic characters in literary history – small-town lawyer Atticus Finch.

The tour will begin its season at Leeds Playhouse, where the production will play 8 September to 4 October 2025, before moving to Nottingham Playhouse (7 to 18 October), Festival Theatre in Edinburgh (21 to 25 October), King’s Theatre in Glasgow (4 to 8 November), Theatre Royal Bath (11 to 22 November), Millennium Centre, Cardiff (25 to 29 November).

Into 2026, the show will visit the Lowry in Salford (13 to 24 January 2026), Sheffield Lyceum (27 January to 7 February 2026), Bord Gais Theatre in Dublin (10 to 21 February 2026), Grand Opera House in Belfast (24 February to 7 March 2026), Theatre Royal Plymouth (10 to 14 March 2026), Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury (17 to 21 March 2026), Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (24 to 28 March 2026), Birmingham Hippodrome (14 to 18 April 2026), Theatre Royal Newcastle (21 to 25 April 2026), Theatre Royal Norwich (28 April to 2 May 2026), Empire Theatre, Liverpool (12 to 16 May 2026), and Milton Keynes Theatre (19 to 23 May 2026).