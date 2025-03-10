James Graham's Punch to transfer to Broadway following London run

It’s heading to the Samuel J Friedman Theatre after its stint at the Young Vic

James Graham’s new play Punch will cross the Atlantic to New York later this year.

The drama, which received five stars from WhatsOnStage for both its world premiere run at the Nottingham Playhouse in May 2024 and its current transfer to the Young Vic in London, is based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne (who also serves as a production consultant). It tells the true-life account of how Dunne threw a single punch – with fatal consequences – and ended up in prison.

Exploring themes of forgiveness, toxic masculinity, class and the education system, the piece was nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Play.

Original director Adam Penford will helm the Broadway production at the Samuel J Friedman Theatre, with dates, casting, and design team to be announced.

The ongoing Young Vic production features David Shields as Jacob, Julie Hesmondhalgh as Joan, and Tony Hirst as David, with Alec Boden, Shalisha James-Davis, and Emma Pallant. On the creative team are Anna Fleischle (sets and costumes), Robbie Butler (lighting), Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, Leanne Pinder (movement direction), Lynne Page (movement consultation), and Kev McCurdy (fight direction).