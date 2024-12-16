James Graham’s Punch extends run at the Young Vic

The new drama debuted at Nottingham Playhouse this spring to great acclaim

James Graham’s new play Punch hasn’t even transferred to London’s Young Vic, but has already extended its run.

The drama, which received the full five stars from WhatsOnStage during its world premiere run at Nottingham Playhouse in May, is based on the book Right from Wrong by Jacob Dunne (who also serves as a production consultant). It tells the true-life account of how Dunne threw a single punch – with fatal consequences – and ended up in prison. It explores themes of forgiveness, toxic masculinity, class and the education system. The show was nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Play.

The Young Vic staging will once again be helmed by Nottingham Playhouse artistic director Adam Penford and designed by Anna Fleischle.

WhatsOnStage Award nominee Julie Hesmondhalgh and Tony Hirst (Hollyoaks) will both be reprising their respective roles as Joan and David, while David Shields (Black Mirror) will return to the role of Jacob, following their acclaimed performances in Nottingham. Complet

The cast is completed by Alec Boaden (Masters of the Air) as Raf, DS Villiers and Sam, Shalisha James-Davis (Mary Queen of Scots) as Clare and Nicola, and Emma Pallant (Cowbois) as Wendy, Sandra and Jacob’s Mum.

The production also features lighting design by Robbie Butler, sound design and composition by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, movement direction by Leanne Pinder, movement consultation by Lynne Page, casting by Christopher Worrall, voice and dialect coaching by Sally Hague, and fight direction by Kev McCurdy.

Punch runs at the Young Vic from 1 March to 12 April 2025, with a press night set for 6 March. Tickets are on sale below.