His variety showcase Pick of the Fringe is in its 30th year

“Oi, Merv! Seen anything good?” It was 1991 and I was flyering for my solo show. I’d been working on the Fringe since 1987 so people assumed I knew things.

And I did, actually. I’d spent the previous 15 years working in theatre. I’d been writing topical satirical songs to order for BBC radio and TV. Plus, I’d been kicking around the emergent alternative comedy scene.

And so, it was in 1992 that I began. I did two shows each day. At the end of my solo show, I begged my audiences to come and try my lunchtime showcase. And they did. So did the media. And both loved it. I got great press coverage and the audience spread the word.

The first shows were obviously called Seen Anything Good?. Seven very different acts in 90 minutes. Theatre, comedy, music, dance, cabaret, circus – the lot. I created a calm well-resourced space for all to perform a 5-minute taster of their work plus a short interview with me. The audience could then choose to go and see the whole show.

All the invited shows had been reviewed by my team. An essential quality guarantee. If this idea was going to work, the audiences needed to trust me and trust my showcase.

People now ask me how much the Fringe has changed. A cynic might say more professional, less fun. But for me it’s the mobile phone. Now my review team can keep in touch via WhatsApp. Before they had to queue outside a phone box in the Edinburgh rain clutching 10p pieces.

Every year since 1992, on the final day of the Fringe, I always give my Spirit of the Fringe Awards. Previous winners include Arthur Smith, Stewart Lee, Cal McCrystal, Omid Djalili, Mischief Theatre, Camille O’Sullivan, Ed Byrne, Ben Hart, The League of Gentlemen, Henning Wehn, Mackenzie Crook, Jess Robinson, Felicity Ward (about to play a female David Brent in Australia’s The Office), Tim Vine, Showstoppers, Barb Jungr, Lucien Msamati, Sindhu Vee, Ross Noble, and We Are Klang.

Huge TV stars doing the Fringe for the first time appeared on my showcase; Nicholas Parsons, Jim Bowen, Roy Walker, and for so many years the truly wonderful Barry Cryer.

Such a fulfilling and exciting show to do, you can see why I’ve clocked up 30 years!

Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe is at Pleasance Courtyard from 5 to 26 August (not 17, 21)