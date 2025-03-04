Eddie Izzard’s solo Hamlet to tour the UK

The piece has been seen previously on both sides of the Atlantic

Eddie Izzard will return to play all 23 characters of Hamlet on a UK tour.

Her retelling of the Shakespeare piece has been seen in New York and the West End.

Adapted by Mark Izzard and directed by Selina Cadell, the piece reunites the performer with the creatives having previously collaborated on a solo Great Expectations.

In the piece, she will be portraying men, women, ghosts, scholars, tyrants, courtiers, lovers, fools, and poets. The action plays out on a bare stage, akin to the original performances of Hamlet.

She commented: “I have always gravitated towards playing complex and challenging characters and Hamlet is the ultimate. This is a production for everyone, a timeless drama with an accidental hero. Selina, Mark, and I want audiences to see and hear an accessible, touching, scary, and dramatic Hamlet.”

The tour will open on 13 September 2025 in Tunbridge Wells, before visiting Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Stockton-on-Tees, Shrewsbury, Northampton, Norwich, Salford, Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton, Bury, Liverpool, Cheltenham, Bristol, Colchester, Coventry, Poole, Exeter, Hereford, Winchester and Hull, before concluding in London on 5 November.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 6 March at 10 am.