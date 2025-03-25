ECHO to return to Royal Court and embark on an international tour

Royal Court Theatre and Nassim Soleimanpour Productions have revealed an international tour of ECHO (Every Cold-Hearted Oxygen).

It was revealed as part of the Royal Court’s 2025 season.

Written by Nassim Soleimanpour and directed by Omar Elerian, the piece sees a different performer take to the stage for each show. With no rehearsal and no idea what’s going to happen next, previous performers have included Sheila Atim, Monica Dolan, Jessica Gunning, Jeremy O Harris, Adrian Lester, Nick Mohammed, Mawaan Rizwan, Jodie Whittaker and Benedict Wong.

Adventuring across time and space, guided by Nassim from his flat in Berlin, the performer and audience embark on a global journey of belonging, connection, and the meaning of home.

Our reviewer said: “It’s beautiful, funny, confusing and penetrating in equal measure, and while this kind of high concept theatre often threatens to become gimmicky, Soleimanpour’s work still surprises every time.”

Returning to the Royal Court, confirmed performers are Mel Giedroyc, Nish Kumar and Juliet Stevenson, with the full line-up to be announced.

An NSP production, co-produced by LIFT and The Royal Court Theatre, Staatstheater Mainz, Riksteatern (Sweden), Why Not Theatre (Toronto), Théâtre National Wallonie-Bruxelles (Brussels) / Le Lieu Unique, scène nationale de Nantes, Les Théâtres de la Ville de Luxembourg, Canberra Theatre Centre / Malthouse Theatre (Melbourne). In association with The Shed (New York City), a LIFT Concept Touring Commission.

Soleimanpour said: “We are thrilled to return to ECHO’s home before its long upcoming international tour. Come see it again—and perhaps multiple times! It’s refreshing to watch such talented performers interpret the same play in their own unique and brilliant ways.”

Further details of the international tour are to be revealed.