Nicola Walker to lead The Unbelievers at the Royal Court

It was revealed today as part of the theatre’s 2025 season

The Royal Court Theatre has today revealed complete programming for 2025.

Artistic director David Bryne’s season includes four world premieres, playing between May and December. You can read more about the season here.

As part of that, Nicola Walker will star as a mother facing the disappearance of her teenage son in Nick Payne’s (Constellations, We Live in Time) The Unbelievers.

Described as a “startling portrait of motherhood, faith, family – and the lengths we go to for those we refuse to forget”, it is directed by Marianne Elliot and designed by Bunny Christie. The piece is a co-production with Playful Productions.

Payne said today: “I love the Royal Court with all my heart. Long live the Royal Court.”

Elliott added: “I am so thrilled to be returning to the Royal Court, where I started my London theatre career – as an associate director, under Ian Rickson. I am even more thrilled to be returning with this honest exploration of motherhood by Nick Payne – something we see quite rarely in my opinion. This continues my long association with designer Bunny Christie and actor Nicola Walker. I cannot wait to get started!”

The Unbelievers will run in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs space from 10 October to 29 November, with a press night set for 16 October.