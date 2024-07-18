Photos

Death of England: Michael starring Thomas Coombes in the West End – first look

The first part of Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s trilogy is now in previews at @sohoplace

Tom Millward
London
Thomas Coombes in a scene from Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace
Thomas Coombes in Death of England: Michael, © Helen Murray

Brand-new production photography has been released for Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace in the West End.

Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer) stars in the play, written by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams and directed by Dyer, which is one part of an interconnected trilogy being staged in rep for the very first time.

The three plays had their respective world premieres at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023.

Thomas Coombes in a scene from Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace
Thomas Coombes, © Helen Murray

Death of England: Michael had its first preview performance at @sohoplace on 15 July, while Death of England: Delroy (with Paapa Essiedu) will join from 23 July. Finally, Death of England: Closing Time (with Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster) will start its run from 22 August. All three shows will then be performed in rep until 28 September 2024 and can either be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together.

The creative team also includes co-set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designers Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin and associate director Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

Tickets for all three productions are on sale below.

Thomas Coombes in a scene from Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace
Thomas Coombes, © Helen Murray
Thomas Coombes in a scene from Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace
Thomas Coombes, © Helen Murray
Thomas Coombes in a scene from Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace
Thomas Coombes, © Helen Murray
Thomas Coombes in a scene from Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace
Thomas Coombes, © Helen Murray

Featured In This Story

Death of England: Delroy

West End

Final performance: 28 September 2024

Buy Tickets

Death of England: Closing Time

West End

Final performance: 28 September 2024

Buy Tickets

Death of England: Michael

West End

Final performance: 28 September 2024

Buy Tickets