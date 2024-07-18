Death of England: Michael starring Thomas Coombes in the West End – first look

The first part of Roy Williams and Clint Dyer’s trilogy is now in previews at @sohoplace

Brand-new production photography has been released for Death of England: Michael at @sohoplace in the West End.

Thomas Coombes (Baby Reindeer) stars in the play, written by Clint Dyer and Roy Williams and directed by Dyer, which is one part of an interconnected trilogy being staged in rep for the very first time.

The three plays had their respective world premieres at the National Theatre between 2020 and 2023.

Death of England: Michael had its first preview performance at @sohoplace on 15 July, while Death of England: Delroy (with Paapa Essiedu) will join from 23 July. Finally, Death of England: Closing Time (with Erin Doherty and Sharon Duncan-Brewster) will start its run from 22 August. All three shows will then be performed in rep until 28 September 2024 and can either be watched as a stand-alone experience or seen together.

The creative team also includes co-set and costume designers Sadeysa Greenaway-Bailey and ULTZ, lighting designer Jackie Shemesh, sound designers Benjamin Grant and Pete Malkin and associate director Anastasia Osei-Kuffour.

Tickets for all three productions are on sale below.