Death of a Salesman revival to tour, with lead casting confirmed

David Hayman will star as Willy Loman in a new UK tour of Death of a Salesman.

Directed by Andy Arnold, the production will begin at Glasgow’s Pavilion Theatre on 5 March 2025 and continue to venues across the UK, concluding on 3 May 2025 at Fareham Live.

Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play follows the final 24 hours of Willy Loman’s life as he navigates memories, dreams, and struggles.

The tour will visit the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow from 5 to 9 March, Birmingham Rep from 11 to 15 March, the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh from 19 to 22 March, and the Lyceum Theatre in Crewe from 27 to 29 March. It continues at the New Theatre in Cardiff from 1 to 5 April, the Palace Theatre in Southend from 8 to 12 April, and the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from 15 to 19 April. The production will also visit the Wycombe Swan Theatre in High Wycombe from 22 to 26 April and conclude at Fareham Live from 29 April to 3 May.

Hayman, known for his work in Sid and Nancy, Dad’s Army, and Trial and Retribution, said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be bringing Death of a Salesman to theatres across the UK. This play is a true masterpiece—raw, timeless, and deeply moving. Willy Loman’s story is one that resonates with so many people, and it’s a real treat to step into such an iconic role. I’m thrilled to share this incredible production with audiences and bring Arthur Miller’s powerful vision to life on stage.”

Further casting and creative details are yet to be announced.