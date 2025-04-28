whatsonstage white
Photos

Dealer’s Choice at Donmar Warehouse releases production photos

Matthew Dunster’s production of Patrick Marber’s award-winning play officially opens tonight

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

28 April 2025

Brendan Coyle and Kasper Hilton Hille in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
Brendan Coyle and Kasper Hilton Hille in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

The Donmar Warehouse has released first look images for its revival of Patrick Marber’s Dealer’s Choice.

Part of Tim Sheader’s inaugural season as artistic director and helmed by Matthew Dunster, this 30th-anniversary production stars Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Kasper Hilton-Hille, and Daniel Lapaine.

The creative team includes Moi Tran as designer, Sally Ferguson as lighting designer, Holly Khan as sound designer, Robyn Grant as associate director, and Lotte Hines as casting director.

Dealer’s Choice tells the story of Stephen, who hosts a weekly poker game in the basement of his failing London restaurant. The usual players include the chef, the waiters, and Stephen’s errant son, but this time a stranger joins the game.

Alfie Allen in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
Alfie Allen in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun and Theo Barklem Biggs in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun and Theo Barklem Biggs in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

Marber’s acclaimed 1995 debut won the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy and the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Best West End Play. It has been performed in more than 50 cities worldwide.

Dealer’s Choice officially opens at Donmar Warehouse tonight, 28 April, running until 7 June 2025.

Hammed Animashaun in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray 1 jpg
Hammed Animashaun in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Theo Barklem Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun and Kasper Hilton Hille in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
Theo Barklem Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun and Kasper Hilton Hille in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Daniel Lapaine and Theo Barklem Biggs in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
Daniel Lapaine and Theo Barklem Biggs in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
The company of DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
The company of Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Kasper Hilton Hille in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray.jpg
Kasper Hilton Hille in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Brendan Coyle in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray(1)
Brendan Coyle in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray
Alfie Allen, Kasper Hilton Hille, Theo Barklem Biggs and Brendan Coyle in DEALER S CHOICE Donmar photo by Helen Murray
Alfie Allen, Kasper Hilton Hille, Theo Barklem Biggs and Brendan Coyle in Dealer’s Choice, © Helen Murray

Sign up to our newsletter for more

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Frances Mayli McCann and Jamie Muscato with a WhatsOnStage-branded microphone

The cast of The Great Gatsby get the party started on West End opening night

The Broadway transfer is now officially open, old sport!