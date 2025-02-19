whatsonstage white
Backstroke at Donmar Warehouse – first look at Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie

The new play is currently in previews

Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson

Have a first look at the world premiere of Anna Mackmin’s new play, Backstroke, which is currently in previews at the Donmar Warehouse.

Leading the show are Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie, joined by Lucy Briers, Anita Reynolds, and Georgina Rich. Filmed scenes in the production feature Chloe Hart and Rhashan Stone.

In Backstroke, Greig and Imrie take on the roles of Bo and Beth, a mother and daughter whose relationship is complicated by both the practical demands of the present and the emotional baggage of their past.

The production is designed by Lez Brotherston, with lighting by Paule Constable, sound design by Christopher Shutt, and video design by Gino Ricardo Green. Scarlett Mackmin provides choreography, while Anna Cooper is the casting director. Fiona Dunn serves as associate director.

Backstroke runs until 12 April 2025.

Anita Reynolds, © Johan Persson
Anita Reynolds, Lucy Briers and Georgina Rich, © Johan Persson
Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Lucy Briers and Tamsin Greig, © Johan Persson
Lucy Briers and Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Tamsin Greig, © Johan Persson
Tamsin Greig, © Johan Persson

