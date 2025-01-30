whatsonstage white
Donmar Warehouse to revive Dealer’s Choice – with casting revealed

Patrick Marber’s award-winning play returns

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

30 January 2025

boyle
Brendan Coyle, Alfie Allen and Hammed Animashaun, left: Ruth Crafer, right and centre: supplied by Donmar Warehouse

The Donmar Warehouse has announced a major revival of Patrick Marber’s Dealer’s Choice to complete Tim Sheader’s inaugural season as artistic director.

Directed by Matthew Dunster, this 30th-anniversary production stars Alfie Allen, Hammed Animashaun, Theo Barklem-Biggs, Brendan Coyle, Kasper Hilton-Hille, and Daniel Lapaine.

Dealer’s Choice opens on 28 April, with previews from 18 April, and runs until 7 June. Tickets go on sale to the public on 7 February, with priority booking available for Donmar members from 30 January.

The creative team includes Moi Tran as designer, Sally Ferguson as lighting designer, Holly Khan as sound designer, Robyn Grant as associate director, and Lotte Hines as casting director.

Dealer’s Choice tells the story of Stephen, who hosts a weekly poker game in the basement of his failing London restaurant. The usual players include the chef, the waiters, and Stephen’s errant son, but this time a stranger joins the game.

Marber’s acclaimed 1995 debut won the Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy and the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain Award for Best West End Play. It has been performed in more than 50 cities worldwide.

