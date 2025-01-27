whatsonstage white
Backstroke at Donmar Warehouse – first look at rehearsals with Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie

The new play opens next month in central London

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

27 January 2025

Backstroke
Anita Renolds, Georgina Rich and Lucy Briers, © Johan Persson

Take a peek inside the rehearsal rooms for the world premiere of Anna Mackmin’s play, Backstroke, which will open at the Donmar Warehouse on 15 February.

Leading the show are Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie, joined by Lucy Briers, Anita Reynolds, and Georgina Rich. Filmed scenes in the production feature Chloe Hart and Rhashan Stone.

In Backstroke, Greig and Imrie take on the roles of Bo and Beth, a mother and daughter whose relationship is complicated by both the practical demands of the present and the emotional baggage of their past.

The production is designed by Lez Brotherston, with lighting by Paule Constable, sound design by Christopher Shutt, and video design by Gino Ricardo Green. Scarlett Mackmin provides choreography, while Anna Cooper is the casting director. Fiona Dunn serves as associate director.

Backstroke runs until 12 April 2025.

Backstroke
Anita Reynolds, © Johan Person
Backstroke
Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Backstroke
The company, © Johan Persson
Backstroke
Lucy Briers, © Johan Persson
Backstroke
Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie, © Johan Persson
Backstroke
Tamsin Greig, © Johan Persson

