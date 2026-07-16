Dates and details confirmed for new version of Martin Guerre

Matthew Warchus’ revival heads to the Old Vic this autumn!

A new version of Martin Guerre will debut in London this autumn, as previously reported, and now further details have been confirmed.

The Old Vic will mount a semi-staged production in-the-round, under the direction of Matthew Warchus, from 1 to 31 October 2026 as a five-week limited run, with a press night scheduled for 20 October.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

Martin Guerre is a musical by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil, creators of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon.

Set in 16th-century rural France, it tells the story of a young peasant woman, Bertrande, whose husband Martin abandons her and their village. Years later, a man claiming to be Martin returns, transformed into a kinder and more loving partner.

It premiered in 1996 at the Prince Edward Theatre in London, later undergoing several major revisions.

This version will feature new music, lyrics and folk-inflected orchestrations. New lyrics are by Boublil, Annabel Mutale Reed and Paul Hodge, while the existing lyrics are by Boublil and Stephen Clark. Original French lyrics are by Boublil, with additional material by Hodge.

The production is developed and directed by Warchus, with set and costume design by Rob Howell, choreography by Lizzi Gee, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone, Luca Panetta and Toby Ison, sound design by Fergus O’Hare, orchestrations by Tom Curran, musical supervision by Chris Poon, and casting by Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Tickets will go on sale to Old Vic members at midday today, 16 July, and on general sale at midday from tomorrow, 17 July.