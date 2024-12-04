Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour gives 2025 casting update

Who will you catch as the Childcatcher?

The ongoing revival of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang has announced new plans for casting next year.

As already revealed, Ore Oduba will join the show from March 2025 as Caractacus Potts. His first performances will be in Birmingham from 4 March, and he’ll then perform at all stops through to the end of the tour. Appearing alongside him is Liam Fox as Grandpa Potts, Ellie Nunn as Truly Scrumptious, Martin Callaghan as Baron, Jenny Gayner as Baroness, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as The Toymaker.

It has been revealed today that Charlie Brooks and The Vivienne will divvy up the role of the Childcatcher at select tour stops over the course of 2025. The Vivienne will appear at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (18 February to 1 March 2025), Birmingham Hippodrome (4 to 9 March 2025), Palace Theatre, Manchester (11 to 16 March 2025), and Pavilion Theatre, Bournemouth (19 to 23 March 2025). Brooks will then return to the role, performing at the Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (1 to 12 April 2025), Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (15 to 19 April 2025), Sunderland Empire (22 to 27 April 2025), Bristol Hippodrome (29 April to 4 May 2025) and Theatre Royal, Plymouth (6 to 10 May 2025).

The cast also includes Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Tia Gyngell, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Joe Press, Theo UK Rose, Molly Rees Howe, Callum Train and Luke Woollaston.

The roles of Jeremy and Jemima Potts will be shared by Charlie Banks, Melody Caruana, Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Charlie McGuire, Lara Simon, Huxley Syers and Roshan Thomson.

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams from Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and based on the 1968 MGM film, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

The score features timeless songs such as “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production is directed by Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot). Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.

