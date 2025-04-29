Casting revealed for world premiere of Liberation

Casting has been set for the world premiere of Liberation.

Ntombizodwa Nyoni’s play explores the legacy of the 1945 Pan-African Congress in Manchester.

Directed by Monique Touko and featuring original music by Ife Ogunjobi, the production runs from 27 June to 26 July as part of the Manchester International Festival.

Also on the creative team are set designer Paul Wills, costume designer Sunny Dolat, lighting designer Matt Haskins, sound designer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite and casting director Sophie Parrott.

The ensemble cast features Leonie Elliott as Jamaican activist Alma la Badie, and Eric Kofi Abrefa as Kwame Nkrumah, the man who would go on to be the first President of Ghana. Activist Amy Ashwood-Garvey is played by Pamela Nomvete, and journalist and author George Padmore is played by Eamonn Walker.

Completing the cast are Rudolphe Mdlongwa as Makumalo Hlubi, Tonderai Munyevu as Jomo Kenyatta, Tachia Newall as Len Johnson, Joshua Roberts-Mensah as Joe Appiah, Bex Smith as Betty Dorman and Nicola Stephenson as Dorothy Pizer.

