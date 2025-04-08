whatsonstage white
Chris Stafford joins the Royal Exchange Theatre as interim executive director and co-CEO

The CEO of Curve will temporarily work up north!

Tanyel Gumushan

| Manchester |

8 April 2025

Chris Stafford
Chris Stafford, © Ellie Kurttz

Chris Stafford, CEO of Curve, Leicester, will temporarily join the Royal Exchange Theatre.

He’ll take on the position as interim executive director and co-CEO, working alongside the recently appointed artistic director and co-CEO, Selina Cartmell, to embed the new leadership structure of artistic director and executive director.

Stafford will remain in post at Curve but work with the Royal Exchange in Manchester on a part-time secondment as the recruitment process begins.

At Curve, artistic director Nikolai Foster and executive director Claire Ward will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the Midlands theatre.

Cartmell said: “I am delighted that Chris will be joining us at the Exchange and look forward to working closely with him as we bring new programmes and ideas to life in the coming months. Chris brings with him a wealth of invaluable experience that I know will greatly benefit our team.”

She added that Stafford will be in Manchester three days a week as they work towards their 50th anniversary in 2026.

Stafford commented: “The Royal Exchange is one of the finest theatres in this country and I am delighted to be working with the board, Selina and the team until a new co-CEO is appointed. Although I’m not fully stepping away from Curve, I am indebted to Nikolai, Claire, and the brilliant team at Curve who will keep Leicester firing on all cylinders whilst I’m in Manchester.”

