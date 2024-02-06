Cast, including Strictly Come Dancing champion Ellie Leach, announced for Cluedo 2 tour

The tour opens at the end of the month

Ellie Leach, the reigning champion of Strictly Come Dancing, is set to embark on her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett in the world premiere UK tour of Cluedo 2.

Having spent 13 years on Coronation Street, Leach will now be visiting locations across the UK in the show, which is based on the iconic Hasbro board game.

The UK tour of Cluedo 2 commences at Richmond Theatre on 29 February, visiting stops until July.

Joining Leach on stage is Jason Durr, portraying Colonel Mustard. Completing the cast are Jack Bennett (Wadsworth), Hannah Boyce (Mrs Peacock), Dawn Buckland (Mrs White), Liam Horrigan (Mr Black), Edward Howells (Professor Plum), Tiwai Muza (PC Silver), and Gabriel Paul (Reverend Green), with Kara Alberts-Turner, Audrey Anderson, and Henry Lawes. Helen Flanagan, previously attached to the tour, had to withdraw due to medical reasons.

Leach stated, “After an incredible year, I’m thrilled to join the cast of Cluedo 2. Making my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett is a delightful opportunity, and I can’t wait to collaborate with Jason and the talented cast.”

The brand-new, original comedy mystery, set in the swinging 60s, is written by BAFTA Award-winning duo Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, and directed by Mark Bell. Further creative team members are to be confirmed by the production.

The tour will visit Richmond, Woking, York, Brighton, Cambridge, Salford, Hull, Milton Keynes, Shrewsbury, Malvern, Bath, Sheffield, Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Southampton, Cardiff, Norwich, Truro, Cheltenham, and Birmingham. Leach will not perform at the final two stops.

Select tour stops are on sale below.