Cast for The King’s Speech revival confirmed

The Watermill Theatre in Newbury has announced the full cast and creative team for its upcoming production of The King’s Speech.

The play, written by David Seidler, offers a close look at the relationship between Bertie, the future King George VI, and speech therapist Lionel Logue, set against the backdrop of a Europe on the brink of war. As Bertie grapples with his speech impediment, the play explores the personal struggles of a man preparing to lead his nation in its hour of need.

Peter Sandys-Clarke will take on the role of Bertie, with stage credits including Journey’s End and When We Are Married, and screen roles in The Crown and Downton Abbey. Arthur Hughes, known for his performances in Richard III for the Royal Shakespeare Company and Disney+ series Shardlake, will play Lionel Logue.

The cast also includes Aamira Challenger as Elizabeth, Rosa Hesmondhalgh as Myrtle Logue and Wallis Simpson, Christopher Naylor as Cosmo Lang, Stephen Rahman-Hughes as David and Stanley Baldwin, and Jim Kitson as King George V and Winston Churchill.

Running from Friday 20 September to Saturday 2 November 2024, the production will be directed by Emma Butler, with set and costume design by Bretta Gerecke, sound design and composition by Robin Colyer, and lighting design by Ryan Day. The production management team includes Tom Nickson as production manager, Cat Pewsey as company stage manager, Eleanor Walton as deputy stage manager, and Leila Stephenson as assistant stage manager. Audio description will be provided by Jo Myers, with captioning by Min Gilby.

The Watermill has also confirmed a partnership with registered charity the Fluency Trust, who offer specialised residential courses for young people who stammer.