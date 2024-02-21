Cast announced for Silence tour

The show was first seen at the Donmar Warehouse in 2022

Tara Theatre has unveiled the complete cast for the upcoming UK tour of Silence, directed by Iqbal Khan.

Adapted from the testimonies of Partition survivors by Sonali Bhattacharyya, Gurpreet Kaur Bhatti, Ishy Din and Alexandra Wood, and based on Kavita Puri’s book Partition Voices: Untold British Stories, the show features a revised script and set design since its 2022 debut at the Donmar Warehouse. Abdul Shayek, former artistic director of Tara Theatre, directed the original production and had adapted and developed this version for touring at the time of his death in August 2023.

Opening at Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch on 6 April 2024, the tour will continue to Curve Leicester, Birmingham Repertory Theatre, and Manchester’s HOME.

The ensemble includes Tia Dutt, Alexandra D’sa, Aaron Gill, Mamta Kash, Asif Khan, and Bhasker Patel, who reprises his role from the original production.

Iqbal Khan said today: “I’m delighted to announce this new cast, and to work with this extraordinary group of actors. Together, we’re going to share the re-mounting of a necessary and vibrant piece of work that tells the story of a critical moment in British, Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi history.

“Abdul’s legacy lives on through Silence, last year he was updating the script and having conversations about a brand new feel to the show. I’m so proud to be able to take this onwards and to share it with audiences across the country.”

The production has set design by Rachana Jadhav and projection design by Rachana Jadhav and Simeon Miller, accompanied by movement direction from Seeta Patel. Lighting design is by Simeon Miller, while sound design and composition are expertly by Beth Duke. Casting is by Polly Jerrold, with Olivia Millar-Ross serving as associate director.