Cast announced for Dita Von Teese’s Diamonds and Dust, including Steps star Faye Tozer

It’ll be the first production to play at the Emerald Theatre

Casting has been revealed for the world premiere of Diamonds and Dust, directed and part-conceived by burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

The theatrical production will open London’s newest West End venue, the Emerald Theatre, where it’ll run from 16 June 2025.

Von Teese, together with Tosca Rivola, Dee Parsons and Julian Stoneman, Diamonds and Dust presents the untold story of the Wild West’s most notorious card dealer as she makes her way in a man’s world while trying her hand at taming Lady Luck for herself.

Set in a hazy saloon, it is described as “a tale of the good, the bad, and the lucky.” It will feature performers from the West End and the worlds of burlesque and circus, promising to be “a thrilling blend of Old West lore, vintage casino culture, high-stakes stunts and Dita Von Teese signature glamour.”

Von Teese will take on the role of Lady Luck at a limited number of London performances, and a selection of her original costumes and signature props will be used throughout. Details can be found on the show’s website.

Also starring will be Faye Tozer, who will take on the iconic role of Miss Kitty LeRoy.

Joining them are Alexandros Beshonges, Isabelle Bosher, Candace Cane, Bethany Chan, Georgia Eddon-Burke, Hollie Kate, Cristian Liberti, Lady Lydia, Zoë Marshall, Callum Quinnen, Tosca Rivola, Manny Tsakanika, Zinzile Tshuma, Sienna Walker and Niko Wirachman.

At certain performances, the role of Lady Luck will be played by Didi Derrière, and the role of Miss Kitty LeRoy will be played by Katie Dunsden.

The show will feature an optional experiential dining experience, with a bespoke menu designed and curated by Lara Norman. In addition, there will be late-night entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. An official gala opening is set for 3 July.

Diamonds and Dust features a story by Rivola and Emma Henley, choreography by Matt Nicholson, Teese and Rivola, musical supervision by Lewis Carnie, set and lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, millinery by Hood London and general management by MPSI Ltd. It is produced by Rivola, Teese, Deborah Parsons and Julian Stoneman, with co-producers Sydney Max Lee, Sienna Sinclaire and Robert Testagrossa.

British designer Jenny Packham will design Von Teese’s costumes and bespoke footwear will be designed by Christian Louboutin. A new musical soundtrack will also feature.

The Emerald Theatre is located next to Embankment station, nestled next to the River Thames.