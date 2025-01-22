Dita Von Teese’s Diamonds and Dust to open new theatre located in the West End

It’ll be the first production to play at the Emerald Theatre

Burlesque star Dita Von Teese will make her debut as a theatre director in the world premiere of Diamonds and Dust – in which she’ll also perform.

The theatrical production will open London’s newest West End venue, the Emerald Theatre, where it’ll run from 16 June 2025.

Conceived and directed by Von Teese, together with Tosca Rivola, Dee Parsons and Julian Stoneman, Diamonds and Dust presents the untold story of the Wild West’s most notorious card dealer as she makes her way in a man’s world while trying her hand at taming Lady Luck for herself.

Set in a hazy saloon, it is described as “a tale of the good, the bad, and the lucky,” and will feature performers from the West End and the worlds of burlesque and circus, promising to be “a thrilling blend of Old West lore, vintage casino culture, high-stakes stunts and Dita Von Teese signature glamour.”

Von Teese will take on the role of Lady Luck at a limited number of London performances, and a selection of her original costumes and signature props will be used throughout. Details can be found on the show’s website.

She said: “I am looking forward to welcoming London into the exciting glamour-verse we’ve been carefully preparing. Bringing together my love for Americana, haute style and all things burlesque, we can’t wait to share our theatrical production with London’s glittering West End.”

Rivola added: “After nearly a decade of work to galvanize high-calibre show concept, an iconic lead and collaborator like Dita Von Teese, necessary investment and the sheer diligence it took on behalf of my incredible team on the ground in London to not only open a show, but an entire West End theatre, I am elated to finally focus on creating an incredible show alongside Dita Von Teese – a dream come true! As a first-generation American, Diamonds and Dust is my bittersweet love letter to the American West for all of its romance and peril.”

Aaron Mellor, CEO of Tokyo Industries and owner of the Emerald Theatre stated: “We are delighted to be working with Dita Von Teese to deliver Tokyo Industries’ most ambitious and glamorous project yet. Opening a new theatre in the heart of the world’s theatre capital is both an honour and a responsibility we deeply respect. Rest assured; we are committed to delivering an extraordinary experience in immersive entertainment”

The show will feature an optional experiential dining experience, with a bespoke menu designed and curated by Lara Norman. In addition, there will be late-night entertainment on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. An official gala opening is set for 3 July.

The Emerald Theatre is located next to Embankment station, nestled next to the River Thames.

Diamonds and Dust features a story by Rivola and Emma Henley, choreography by Matt Nicholson, Teese and Rivola, musical supervision by Lewis Carnie, set and lighting design by Philip Gladwell, sound design by Gareth Owen, millinery by Hood London and general management by MPSI Ltd. It is produced by Rivola, Teese, Deborah Parsons and Julian Stoneman, with co-producers Sydney Max Lee, Sienna Sinclaire and Robert Testagrossa.

British designer Jenny Packham will design Von Teese’s costumes and bespoke footwear will be designed by Christian Louboutin. A new musical soundtrack will also feature.

Casting and further creatives are yet to be announced. Tickets will go on sale on 12 February 2025.