Cast announced for 2025 MTFestUK musical showcases

Featuring West End favourites in potentially your next favourite show…

Casting for the showcase of four new musicals is now complete.

Forming MTFestUK 2025, this year’s productions will be workshopped and presented from 4 to 17 April in sharing sessions at the Other Palace Studio. Audiences are invited to support the new musicals during their development.

Victoria Hamilton-Barritt, Hannah Lowther, Obioma Ugoala, Courtney Stapleton, Dean John-Wilson, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Iván Fernández González, and Sarah O’Connor are among the performers taking part.

You can find out more about the upcoming performances here, and read the casts below.

Love Can

“A vending machine can quench your thirst. What if it could mend your heart?”

Written by Charli Eglinton

Directed by Dean Johnson

Musical directed by Jenny Deacon

Cast includes: Madeline Charlemagne as Lauren / Robyn, Jonathan Andrew Hume as Brody / George, Gracie Lai as Mrs Caldwell / Sasha, Charlie McCullagh as Tristan / Connor, and Courtney Stapleton as Sydney / Alice.

MORE

“Reimagines Great Expectations in modern-day London, blending hip-hop, soul and R&B as a soundtrack to this classic coming-of-age story.”

Written by Mahlon Prince

Directed by Lakesha Arie-Angelo

Musical directed by Shiloh Coke

Cast includes: Mahlon Prince as Pip, Obioma Ugoala as Joe, Lauren Azania as Biddy / Havisham, Dujonna Gift as Estella, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Herbert, Raphael Bushay as Magwitch / Wopsle / Jaggers / Bentley.

NERDS

“Reboots the story of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs in a hilarious musical comedy about the birth of the digital age.”

Music by Hal Goldberg

Book and lyrics by Jordan Allen-Dutton and Erik Weiner

Directed by Nick Winston

Cast includes: Dean John-Wilson as Gates, Kane Oliver Parry as Jobs, Elliott Evans as Allen, Chad Saint Louis as Woz, Teleri Hughes as Sally, Hannah Lowther as Myrtle, Iván Fernández González as Tim Patterson / Dustin / Henchman and Sarah O’Connor as Tom Watson / Thekla.

Theatre Mum

“Unable/unwilling to do a job outside of performing, Kit is determined to land a leading role with the help of her chaotic bestie, Vinny and lush agent Judy. The problem is, Kit thinks she’s pregnant.”

Book by Rory Svensson

Music and lyrics by Helen Greenham

Directed by Vicky Gimby

Musical directed by Helen Greenham

A one-woman musical starring Victoria Hamilton-Barritt.