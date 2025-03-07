MTFestUK announces 2025 return plans – including Nerds musical

Four shows will play in a workshop setting at the Other Palace

MTFestUK will return to the Other Palace Studio in April, offering audiences a first look at four new musicals.

Running from 4 to 17 April 2025, the festival continues its commitment to showcasing fresh musical theatre work in development.

Launched in 2019, MTFestUK presents new musicals in 60-minute workshop sharings. The festival provides a space for writers and composers to test their work in front of an audience, offering a glimpse into the early stages of new productions.

Artistic director of the Other Palace, Paul Taylor-Mills, said: “Each year, the festival introduces us to extraordinary new works, many of which have gone on to become fully staged productions. It’s a vital platform for nurturing creativity and inviting audiences to explore the future of musical theatre.”

This year’s festival will feature the four following shows:

Love Can, written by Charli Eglinton and directed by Dean Johnson, which follows a group of people who discover an unusual vending machine in central London. This machine dispenses temporary companions, allowing customers to reconnect with lost loved ones or create the perfect partner. Musical direction is by Jenny Deacon.

Mahlon Prince’s More reimagines Great Expectations in contemporary London, with a soundtrack of hip-hop, soul, and R&B. The story follows Pip, a young man of Caribbean descent whose parents are caught in the Windrush Scandal. Navigating ambition and betrayal, he is drawn into a world of privilege through the enigmatic Miss Havisham and Estella.

Nerds, with music by Hal Goldberg and book and lyrics by Jordan Allen-Dutton and Erik Weiner, tells the story of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. The musical comedy traces their rise from garage inventors to tech giants, bringing their rivalry to the stage with a satirical look at the digital revolution. It was previously primed for a Broadway run in 2016, with plans falling through.

Theatre Mum, by Rory Svensson and Helen Greenham (also musical director), follows Kit, a musical theatre performer struggling with career stagnation and financial instability. When an unexpected situation forces her to reassess her future, she turns to her best friend and chaotic agent for support. Lizzy Connolly directs.

Performances will take place at the Other Palace Studio, with tickets available for individual shows or as a bundle for multiple performances.