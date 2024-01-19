Cast announced for MTFestUK musical showcases
MTFestUK 2024 has unveiled its cast for the upcoming musical showcases, taking place at the Other Palace and the Turbine Theatre.
Set to run from 30 January to 11 February 2024, the festival will present eight new musicals in workshop sessions, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with and enjoy musical theatre in various stages of development.
Names across the festival include Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), Laura Baldwin (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Waitress), Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet), Rebecca Lock (Elf, Heathers), and Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar).
The productions featured in MTFestUK 2024 are as follows:
Shows running at The Other Palace:
- A Jaffa Cake Musical
- Writer: Sam Cochrane
- Arrangements: Rob Gathercole
- Director: Ali James
- Musical director: Bianca Fung
- Cast: Sam Cochrane, Emily Kitchingham, Harry Miller, Alex Prescot, Katie Pritchard
- Both
- Music and lyrics: Declan Bennett and Olivia Broadfield
- Book: Declan Bennett
- Director: Declan Bennett
- Musical director: Livi van Warmelo
- Cast: Declan Bennett, Nimah Perry
- Tit Swingers
- Book, Music, and Lyrics: Abey Bradbury and Sam Kearney-Edwardes
- Director: Conor Dye
- Cast: Abey Bradbury, Sam Kearney-Edwardes, Max Kinder
- Plastered
- Book, music, and lyrics: Randy Rogel
- Developed / co-created: BT McNicholl
- Director: Jerry Zaks
- Musical director: Michael Bradley
- Cast: Jacob Fisher, Peter Hannah, Jenna Innes, Miriam-Teak Lee, Gina Murray, Rory O’Malley, Quinn Patrick, Ian Virgo
- Stage directions read by Pete Gallagher
Playing at The Turbine Theatre:
- Romy and Michele The Musical
- Written by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff
- Score: Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay
- Director: Kristin Hanggi
- Musical Director: Emily Marshall
- Cast: Femi Akinfolarin, Laura Baldwin, Jarrad Biron Green, Millicent Blair, Jordan Kai Burnett, Connor Carson, Evangeline Jarvis Jones, Deena Kapdia, Anna MacLeod, Kingsley Morton
- Bling
- Music and lyrics: Elliot Clay
- Book: Tori Allen-Martin
- Director: Sarah Henley
- Cast: Roxanne Couch, Rosanna Hyland, Idriss Kargbo, Jessica Lee, Olivia Mitchell
- REDCLIFFE
- Written by Jordan Luke Gage
- Director: Josh Seymour
- Musical director: Ben Tomalin
- Cast: James Darch, Jess Douglas Welsh, Chris Fung, Jordan Luke Gage, Emma Lindars, Rebecca Lock
- Graduate ensemble: Elena Bluck, Ellie McAspurn, Rees Parry, Jonathan Peniket
- The Garden
- Music, Book, Lyrics: Chisara Agor
- Orchestration: Robin G Breeze
- Director: Chisara Agor
- Musical director: Robin G Breeze
- Cast: Chisara Agor, Elinor Machen-Fortune, Jack Matthew (with full cast to be announced.