Cast announced for MTFestUK musical showcases

MTFestUK 2024 has unveiled its cast for the upcoming musical showcases, taking place at the Other Palace and the Turbine Theatre.

Set to run from 30 January to 11 February 2024, the festival will present eight new musicals in workshop sessions, offering audiences an opportunity to engage with and enjoy musical theatre in various stages of development.

Names across the festival include Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), Laura Baldwin (Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella, Waitress), Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, & Juliet), Rebecca Lock (Elf, Heathers), and Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar).

The productions featured in MTFestUK 2024 are as follows:

Shows running at The Other Palace:

A Jaffa Cake Musical Writer: Sam Cochrane Arrangements: Rob Gathercole Director: Ali James Musical director: Bianca Fung Cast: Sam Cochrane, Emily Kitchingham, Harry Miller, Alex Prescot, Katie Pritchard

Both Music and lyrics: Declan Bennett and Olivia Broadfield Book: Declan Bennett Director: Declan Bennett Musical director: Livi van Warmelo Cast: Declan Bennett, Nimah Perry

Tit Swingers Book, Music, and Lyrics: Abey Bradbury and Sam Kearney-Edwardes Director: Conor Dye Cast: Abey Bradbury, Sam Kearney-Edwardes, Max Kinder

Plastered Book, music, and lyrics: Randy Rogel Developed / co-created: BT McNicholl Director: Jerry Zaks Musical director: Michael Bradley Cast: Jacob Fisher, Peter Hannah, Jenna Innes, Miriam-Teak Lee, Gina Murray, Rory O’Malley, Quinn Patrick, Ian Virgo Stage directions read by Pete Gallagher



Playing at The Turbine Theatre: