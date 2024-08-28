Quizzes

Can you guess these musicals’ original titles?

Take our latest quiz!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| |

28 August 2024

norman 1
The cast of Next to Normal in the West End, © Marc Brenner

What’s in a name? The same question that bugged Juliet has also been one facing musical theatre creators across the decades.

The difference between a great name and something audience-unfriendly is a thin tendril of a line, but it takes a bona fide classic in order to stick in punters’ minds.

In an ode to theatre history, we thought we would delve into the past to quiz you on what those original drafts might’ve been.

Have a go at our newest brainteaser below – and be sure to let us know how you get on!

Featured In This Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below

Death of England releases short film ahead of first Closing Time performance in the West End

The third piece of the trilogy begins previews at London’s @sohoplace tonight