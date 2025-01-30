Cabaret announces new prologue company cast at the Kit Kat Club

A new group of performers will join Cabaret next week!

The prologue company, entertaining audiences before the show begins, will welcome James Hastings, Dak Mashava, Nethra Menon, Oluwatosin Omotosho and Kristin Wei Wong on 3 February. They join existing company members Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Joseph Hardy, Andrew Linnie, Jack William Parry and Jazmyn Raikes, who are continuing in the roles.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which first opened in the West End in late 2021, is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben van Tienen with lighting design by Isabella Byrd, sound design by Nick Lidster, wigs and hair design by Sam Cox and make-up design by Guy Common.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the original associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

Currently leading the show are Billy Porter as the Emcee and Marisha Wallace as Sally Bowles, for a strictly limited season.

Also appearing in the West End cast are Daniel Bowerbank as Clifford Bradshaw, Vivien Parry as Fraulein Schneider, Fenton Gray as Herr Schultz, Fred Haig as Ernst Ludwig, and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, alongside Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister, Sam Darius, Damon Gould, Adrian Grove, El Haq Latief, Justin-Lee Jones, Ela Lisondra, Hícaro Nicolai, Andy Rees, Alexandra Regan, Marina Tavolieri, Patrick Wilden, Ben Simon Wilson, Anne-Marie Wojna and Lucy Young. Anne-Marie Wojna plays the role of Sally Bowles at certain performances.

Wallace is not scheduled to appear on Thursday 6 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 12 February at 2.00pm, Thursday 20 February at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26 February at 2.00pm, Thursday 6 March at 7.30pm, Monday 10 March at 7.30pm, Tuesday 11 March at 7.30pm, Thursday 20 March at 7.30pm, Wednesday 26 March at 2.00pm, Thursday 3 April at 7.30pm, Wednesday 9 April at 2.00pm, Thursday 17 April at 7.30pm, Wednesday 23 April at 2.00pm, Thursday 1 May at 7.30pm, Wednesday 7 May at 2.00pm, Thursday 15 May at 7.30pm and Wednesday 21 May at 2.00pm.

At these performances, the role will be played by alternate Sally Bowles.

Billy Porter is scheduled to appear at every performance until 24 May 2025.

A New York production is also up and running, with musician Adam Lambert and Moana star Auli’i Cravalho currently making their Broadway debuts in the show. Soon, Eva Noblezada and Orville Peck will take over.

Tickets for the London production are on sale below.