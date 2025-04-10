Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu set for All My Sons in the West End

Bryan Cranston will return to the London stage this autumn, leading a major new West End revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons.

The acclaimed actor will star as Joe Keller alongside Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller and Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller in the production, which will run at Wyndham’s Theatre from 14 November 2025 to 7 February 2026.

The show reunites Cranston with director Ivo van Hove following their award-winning collaboration on Network in 2017. For Van Hove, this marks his third time tackling an Arthur Miller work, having previously directed A View from the Bridge and The Crucible to wide acclaim.

Speaking about the project, he said he was “thrilled” to return to the West End and described working with Cranston again as “a dream come true.” He also praised Jean-Baptiste and Essiedu, calling them “brilliant” and saying the group shares “a deep reverence for Arthur Miller’s powerful storytelling.”

Cranston added: “Arthur Miller, Ivo Van Hove, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Paapa Essiedu… If there’s something I know beyond a shadow of doubt, it’s to surround yourself with the most talented people. This group of creative artists has got me so excited to be a part of the All My Sons company.”

The 1947 play, which first established Miller as a major playwright, follows self-made businessman Joe Keller, who finds his wartime manufacturing success coming back to haunt him when his business partner faces criminal charges and his eldest son goes missing.

The production has scenic and lighting sesign by Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D’Huys, sound design by Tom Gibbons and casting by Julia Horan. The dramaturg is Ola Animashawun.

Tickets for All My Sons go on sale today at midday, with further casting still to be announced.