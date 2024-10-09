Box Five Club fan hub launched for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals

The Really Useful Group has launched The Box Five Club, an online hub for fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals.

The site offers access to archives, behind-the-scenes content, videos, and previews of new shows and music.

Fans can sign up for free at www.theboxfiveclub.com, subscribing to a newsletter that includes early access to tickets, events, and other perks.

The launch coincides with the 38th anniversary of The Phantom of the Opera in London. The platform features exclusive content related to the musical, including photography and articles.

As part of the launch, The Box Five Club offers an exclusive pre-sale of limited edition art prints inspired by The Phantom of the Opera, designed in collaboration with Studio MinaLima. General sales will begin on 11 October.

Additional content includes previews of two upcoming albums: Sunset Boulevard, recorded at the Savoy Theatre in London, and Starlight Express, recorded with the cast of the revival currently playing in London.