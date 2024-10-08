The Phantom of the Opera exhibit to open in London as new prints released

The Really Useful Group and design house Studio MinaLima have announced a new collaboration celebrating The Phantom of the Opera.

The partnership has produced three limited-edition art prints inspired by key moments from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical.

The prints feature scenes with leading characters, The Phantom and Christine Daaé, and are based on the songs “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Angel of Music,” and “The Music of the Night.”

Each design is limited to 250 prints and will be available for purchase globally from 11 October at the House of MinaLima in London and online. Andrew Lloyd Webber newsletter subscribers can access an early pre-sale on 9 October.

Additionally, a new exhibit will open at the House of MinaLima in Soho on 11 October, featuring these prints and a display of key props from the musical, including key theatre props, the Phantom’s mask and one of Christine’s costumes.

James McKnight, CEO of the Really Useful Group, said: “Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera is one of the most evergreen and enduring entertainment franchises ever created. We look for partners who understand what makes Phantom so special, and join us in celebrating this remarkable show, its creativity and incredible music for the millions of fans around the world. MinaLima have brought their beautiful artistry to The Phantom of the Opera with respect and admiration and we’re thrilled to have worked with our friends Mira and Eduardo on this new, global collaboration.”