Theatre News

Sunset Boulevard announces cast album release date and details

The show opens on Broadway late next month

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Nationwide |

29 August 2024

2 Tom Francis Joe Gillis and Nicole Scherzinger Norma Desmon in SUNSET BOULEVARD. photo by Marc Brenner.Sunset DRESS 0516 PJZEDIT v003
Tom Francis (Joe Gillis) and Nicole Scherzinger (Norma Desmond) in Sunset Boulevard
(© Marc Brenner)

The cast album release date has been revealed for Sunset Boulevard, starring Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond.

To coincide with the Broadway run, a cast album recorded live at the Savoy Theatre during the recent West End engagement will be released globally on 25 October via The Other Songs, a label founded by Alastair and Billy Webber, the sons of Sunset Boulevard composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. You can pre-order the vinyl on Amazon here.

Jamie Lloyd’s revival will play at the St James Theatre beginning 28 September, with opening night is set for 20 October.

Scherzinger is joined by London costars Tom Francis (Joe Gillis), Grace Hodgett-Young (Betty Schaefer), and Olivier winner David Thaxton (Max Von Mayerling). All four actors make their Broadway debuts. Scherzinger and Hodgett-Young received WhatsOnStage Awards for their performances.

Directed by Jamie Lloyd and choreographed by Fabian Aloise, this new production of the musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber (score), Don Black (book and lyrics), and Christopher Hampton (book and lyrics) is designed by Soutra Gilmour (sets and costumes), Jack Knowles (lighting design), Adam Fisher (sound design), and Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography). Alan Williams is the music supervisor and musical director. Sunset Boulevard is based on the film by Billy Wilder.

Lloyd’s West End reimagining of Sunset Boulevard has scooped seven trophies at the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards. Triumphing in the categories of Best Direction (for Lloyd), Best Performer in a Musical (for Nicole Scherzinger), Best Professional Debut Performance (for Grace Hodgett Young), Best Musical Direction/Supervision (for Alan Williams), Best Lighting Design (for Jack Knowles), Best Sound Design (for Adam Fisher), and Best Video Design (for Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom), Sunset Boulevard was the most-awarded production of the night.

WhatsOnStage’s lead critic, Sarah Crompton, previously praised Lloyd’s “perfectly controlled” staging for its technical elements, describing Knowles’ lighting design as “sultry” and “shadowy”, while Fisher’s sound design and Amzi and Ransom’s live cinematography combined to create a “dazzling tapestry of action”. Thanks to Williams, the music also “re-emerges as if freshly written”.

The 39-track album features a number of scenes as well as performances of iconic numbers like “Let’s Do Lunch”, “With One Look”, “The Perfect Year” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye”.

The album listings are:

Overture Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:10
Let Me Take You Back Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:42
Let’s Do Lunch Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, Sunset Boulevard & Andrew Lloyd Webber 07:15
Betty’s Pitch Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:52
The Car Chase Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:13
Surrender Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:10
With One Look Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:29
Scene: Did you say you were a writer? Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:33
Salome Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 06:12
The Greatest Star Of All David Thaxton & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:59
Schwab’s Drugstore Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young & Sunset Boulevard 02:32
Girl Meets Boy Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:32
Scene: Where have you been? Tom Francis, David Thaxton & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:35
I Started Work Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:14
What’s On This Evening? Tom Francis & David Thaxton 00:48
New Ways To Dream Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:48
Scene: Today’s the day Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:31
New Year’s Tango Tom Francis, David Thaxton, Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:32
The Perfect Year Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:55
This Time Next Year Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young, Sunset Boulevard & Andrew Lloyd Webber 05:31
Scene: Happy New Year, darling Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 02:40
Entr’acte Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:11
Sunset Boulevard Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:18
There’s Been A Call / It Took Her Three Days Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:43
Arrival at Paramount Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton, Jon Tsouras, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 02:41
Norma In The Studio Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:52
As If We Never Said Goodbye Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 06:00
Paramount Conversations / Surrender (Reprise) Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis, Tyler Davis, David Thaxton, Nicole Scherzinger, Jon Tsouras & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:46
Girl Meets Boy (Reprise) Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young & Andrew Lloyd Webber 02:11
Scene: Who’s Betty Schaefer? / I Should Have Stayed There Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 02:30
Scene: The Back Lot Tom Francis, Grace Hodgett Young & Andrew Lloyd Webber 02:20
Too Much In Love To Care Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:30
Scene: I made her a star David Thaxton, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:07
New Ways To Dream (Reprise) David Thaxton & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:05
The Phone Call Nicole Scherzinger, Tom Francis & Andrew Lloyd Webber 03:56
What’s Going On, Joe? Grace Hodgett Young, Tom Francis, Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:12
No One Ever Leaves A Star Tom Francis, Nicole Scherzinger & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:22
Max, Where Am I? Nicole Scherzinger, David Thaxton & Andrew Lloyd Webber 04:58
End Credits Andrew Lloyd Webber 01:50

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Exclusive prices in London Theatre Week!

MORE

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty, stills from the clip below

Death of England releases short film ahead of first Closing Time performance in the West End

The third piece of the trilogy begins previews at London’s @sohoplace tonight