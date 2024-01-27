Big Night of Musicals on BBC One – line-up, performers, show details and more

Save up to 48%*

The show is being broadcast on BBC One

The BBC will be broadcasting a major night of musical celebration tonight, Saturday 27 January.

Running at 7.50pm on BBC One, the evening was captured on Monday at the AO Arena in Manchester, in front of 12,000 people. You can read our report from the evening here.

A variety of West End and touring shows wowed audiences on the night.

Here’s what to expect on the night, in the order they come along:

“The Greatest Show” – Jason Manford, Beverley Knight and the ensemble

Disney’s Aladdin – “Friend Like Me” – Yeukayi Ushe and the tour company

Moulin Rouge! the Musical – “Your Song” – Tanisha Spring and Dom Simpson

The Phantom of the Opera – “The Phantom of the Opera” – Jon Robyns and Lily Kerhoas

A Chorus Line – “One” – tour company

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – “Wall In My Head” / “And You Don’t Even Know It” – Ivano Turco and the cast

Hadestown – “Wait for Me (reprise)” – Melanie La Barrie, Gloria Onitiri, Zachary James, Dónal Finn, Grace Hodgett Young and the company

Hamilton – “You’ll Be Back” – Daniel Bailey

The Wizard of Oz – “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” – Aviva Tulley

Mrs Doubtfire – “Make Me a Woman” – Gabriel Vick and the cast

Les Misérables – “Bring Him Home” quartet – Milan van Waardenburg, Alfie Boe, Peter Jöback, and Killian Donnelly

Guys and Dolls – “Sit Down You’re Rocking the Boat” – Cedric Neal and the cast

Grease – “Megamix” – Members of the West End company

In addition, Next Gen Youth Theatre and Pendleton School Choir performed “Seasons of Love” from Rent on the night as well.