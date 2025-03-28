Baby Reindeer receives eight BAFTA nominations

Baby Reindeer leads this year’s BAFTA TV nominations.

Richard Gadd’s Netflix series is based on his award-winning play of the same name.

Gadd’s piece, about the emotional and psychological consequences of being stalked, originally played at the Edinburgh Fringe and the Bush Theatre in 2019, but had to cancel its West End run due to the pandemic.

The writer also starred in the series, alongside Jessica Gunning (as Martha) and Nava Mau (as Teri). All three performers picked up acting nominations.

Baby Reindeer is also nominated for Best Limited Drama.

In the past, Gadd has revealed his hopes for the piece to return to the stage.