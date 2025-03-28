whatsonstage white
Theatre News

Baby Reindeer receives eight BAFTA nominations

The piece started life as a play

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| Nationwide |

28 March 2025

Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer, Netflix
Richard Gadd in Baby Reindeer, © Netflix

Baby Reindeer leads this year’s BAFTA TV nominations.

Richard Gadd’s Netflix series is based on his award-winning play of the same name.

Gadd’s piece, about the emotional and psychological consequences of being stalked, originally played at the Edinburgh Fringe and the Bush Theatre in 2019, but had to cancel its West End run due to the pandemic.

The writer also starred in the series, alongside Jessica Gunning (as Martha) and Nava Mau (as Teri). All three performers picked up acting nominations.

Baby Reindeer is also nominated for Best Limited Drama.

In the past, Gadd has revealed his hopes for the piece to return to the stage.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre news & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

Actors Mark Strong and Francesca Amewudah Rivers in interviews with WhatsOnStage

Critics’ Circle Theatre Awards 2025 – watch the highlights

And the winners are…