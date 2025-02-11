Aaron Tveit to perform in concert at The London Palladium

Exclusive: Tony Award-winning stage and screen star Aaron Tveit will perform his first UK solo show this spring.

Known for his roles in Broadway musicals and television, Tveit will bring some of his favourite musical moments to the West End stage for one night only.

Tveit, a Broadway veteran, originated the role of Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway, earning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award nomination. His other Broadway credits include originating roles in Next to Normal and Catch Me If You Can, as well as playing the title role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and Fiyero in Wicked. In London, he starred as John Wilkes Booth in Jamie Lloyd’s production of Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

The show, produced by Lambert Jackson, will cycle through Tveit’s work and alight on some of his hit numbers.

It will run at at The London Palladium on Saturday 19 April 2025 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available at the London Palladium’s official website from 12pm today.