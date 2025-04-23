2:22 A Ghost Story reveals complete tour cast

Complete casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Written by Danny Robins and directed by Matthew Dunster and Gabriel Vega Weissman, the thriller revolves around a woman named Jenny, who believes she is being haunted at 2:22am every night. It took home Best New Play at the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards, with original stars Lily Allen and Jake Wood also being recognised for their performances.

Many notable names have appeared in the show in its various locations, including five theatres in the West End. These include Stephanie Beatriz, Giovanna Fletcher, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill, Laura Whitmore, Matt Willis and Cheryl to name just a few.

As previously revealed, taking on the role of Jenny will be Stacey Dooley, reprising her role from her 2024 stage debut in the West End production. Playing the second half of the fictional couple, Sam, is Dooley’s real-life partner, dance and stage star Kevin Clifton.

Joining them will be Grant Kilburn (Matchbox) as Ben and Shvorne Marks (The Women of Llanrumney) as Lauren. Kilburn returns to the role after understudying during the 2023 tour and the 2023 West End run at the Apollo Theatre.

Kilburn commented: “Everyone who’s been part of 2:22 A Ghost Story will know how special this show is to me. Having understudied both the characters of Sam and Ben in the West End at the Apollo, stepping into Ben’s shoes every night on the UK tour will feel beyond special. I’m so thrilled to be back with the Runaway and 2:22 family, reunited with Gabe Vega‑Weismann, and bringing Danny Robins’s clever, thrilling script to life alongside an immensely talented cast. I cannot wait to unleash my version of Ben come August!”

Marks added: “I am so thrilled to be joining 2:22 and getting to work on this incredible play. Lauren is a great character and I look forward to putting my own spin on her. It’s a fantastic team and we’re going to some incredible venues. I’m super excited.”

2:22 A Ghost Story features set design by Anna Fleischle, costume design by Cindy Lin, lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound by Ian Dickinson for Autograph Sound and illusions by Chris Fisher, with casting by Matilda James. It is produced by Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Isobel David and Kater Gordon.

The tour will open at Manchester Opera House on 4 August 2025 before visiting Bristol, Glasgow, Sunderland, Milton Keynes, Malvern, Stoke, Brighton, Birmingham, Cheltenham, Guildford, Crawley, Southampton, Buxton and Peterborough.

A brand-new cast will be announced for the 2026 dates during the run, beginning at Northampton’s Royal and Derngate on 8 January, before heading to Bath, Norwich, Richmond, Plymouth, Cardiff, Oxford, Portsmouth, Tunbridge Wells, Woking, York, Liverpool, Newcastle, Nottingham, Llandudno, Aberdeen, Wolverhampton, Edinburgh, Aylesbury, Bromley and Cambridge.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.