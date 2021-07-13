Just So musical revival at the Watermill cast announced

Casting has been revealed for the Watermill's forthcoming revival of Just So, set to be staged as a concert production in Newbury.

Stiles and Drewe's family piece, based on the stories of Rudyard Kipling, is set to run from 30 July to 4 September outside at the venue. It is directed by Abigail Pickard Price, with set and costume design by Katie Lias, choreography by Chi-San Howard, lighting design by Harry Armytage and sound design by Leigh Davies with Tarek Merchant as musical director. The show has orchestrations by Christopher Jahnke with associate orchestrations by John Clancy.

Appearing are Laura Andresen Guimarães as Zebra and Kemi Clarke as Leopard. The other company members are Alexander Bean as Rhino, Nathanael Campbell as Eldest Magician, Dan de Cruz as Parsee Man / Jaguar / Show MD, Eleanor Kane as Elephant Child, Emma Lucia as Kolokolo Bird, Pete Mooney as Kangaroo / Cooking Stove and Emma Jane Morton as Giraffe / Yellow Dingo Dog.

Pickard Price said: "Welcoming audiences back to The Watermill this summer after such a time is a true delight and it is a particular treat to be able to invite the younger members of our community and families back to the theatre for Just So.

"Just So has a historic connection to The Watermill where it was first performed in 1989. With its message about the power of individuality and the importance of coming together as part of a wider community, it feels a perfect fit for this summer. We have an incredible team both on and off stage to bring this brand-new concert performance to life and we cannot wait to take audiences on a journey from the banks of the River Lambourn to the green and greasy Limpopo River!"

Assistant director is Priya Patel Appleby, show musical director is Dan de Cruz, production manager is Lawrence T Doyle, assisted by Harry Armytage, company stage manager is Kerrie Driscoll, Emily Barratt is head of wardrobe, Ros Kitson is costume maker, Jess Davies is wardrobe maintanence, Alice Barber is DSM, Natalie Toney is ASM, Ella Godbold-Holmes is work placement ASM, Kieran McGuire and Thom Townsend are on sound, Eeden Harrhy is production and marketing co-ordinator. Jenny Stewart-Cosgrove will provide audio description.