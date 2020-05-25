Rent musical revival at Hope Mill Theatre rescheduled

Hope Mill Theatre's upcoming revival of Rent has been rescheduled.

The brand new Hope Mill Theatre production of the hit musical will be directed by Luke Sheppard, who previously directed Spring Awakening at the Hope Mill in 2018 (and whose other credits include In The Heights and & Juliet).

Based on Puccini's La Bohème, Rent follows a group of impoverished young artists who live in New York under the shadow of HIV/AIDs. After first premiering in 1996, the show first ran in the UK in 1998, with a film released in 2005. It has music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, with numbers including "La Vie Boheme", "Without You" and "Seasons of Love".

Initially scheduled to be performed from the end of July, the production will now run from 30 October to 19 December, with tickets on sale now. Full creative team and casting to be announced.