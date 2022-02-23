Full cast for Passion revival joining Ruthie Henshall announced

Watch the press event from The Theatre Cafe below:

The complete cast of Hope Mill Theatre's upcoming revival of Passion, starring stage favourite Ruthie Henshall, has now been revealed.

The previously announced production will feature Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin) as Giorgio and Kelly Price (What's New Pussycat?) as Clara alongside Henshall as Fosca.

The company is completed by Adam Robert Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera), Charlie Waddell (South Pacific), Danny Whitehead (Wicked), Dalton Harris (The X Factor), Ray Shell (Starlight Express), Steve Watts (As You Like It) and Tim Walton (Matilda The Musical).

Henshall commented: "I'm so thrilled to be part of this ensemble of unbelievable talent, as we bring to life one of my all-time favourite musicals – a real pinch-me moment! The legacy of Sondheim's work is so important to us all, and I couldn't think of a better group of people to be working with. It's going to be a very special creative process to be a part of."





Ray Shell, Ruthie Henshall, Kelly Price and Dean John-Wilson

© Mark Senior

The musical, which features a score by Stephen Sondheim and a book by James Lapine, is set in the 19th century and follows a soldier named Giorgio who is obsessively pursued by Fosca, the cousin of a superior officer. Director Michael Strassen intends to put Fosca at the heart of the revival to explore the consequences of intense adoration.

Alongside Strassen, the creative team for the production includes movement director Sundeep Saini and musical director Yshani Perinpanayagam, with orchestrations by Stuart Barr, musical supervision by Paul Schofield, set and costume design by Elin Steele, lighting by Charlie M Jones, sound by Dan Samson and casting by Rob Kelly.

Produced by Henshall, Schofield, Thomas Hopkins and Guy Chapman, the piece will run at the Hope Mill Theatre in Manchester from 5 May to 5 June 2022 for 37 performances.

Take a look behind the scenes of the new revival here: